Criminals in Oakville start off the new year with robberies and break-ins

Crime in Oakville continues to prevail as we begin 2024. Between Jan. 4-6, a man on probation was arrested at the GO station, and six incidents of auto theft were reported which included a home invasion that led to the theft of a BMW.

The home invasion took place on Jan. 6, at around 6:30 a.m. on Fox Run Circle. Suspects forcibly entered through the front door, prying it open, and proceeded to steal a purse along with the keys to a BMW SUV parked in the driveway.

On the same day, also early in the morning, an attempted vehicle theft occurred at the Hilton Garden Inn on Sherwood Heights Dr, where a vehicle's window was broken while parked at a hotel lot, although the vehicle itself was not stolen.

No arrests or suspect information are available for these incidents.

Two days before these incidents, on Jan. 4, a 34-year-old male on probation was arrested at the GO station where he attempted to steal a purse. The suspect is facing charges of Robbery and Failure to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts).

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.

Halton Region saw an uptick in crime last year of over 5 per cent compared to the year prior. With that, Halton Regional Police will see a 9.5 per cent budget increase, equating to ​​$17.8 million.

