Curtis Ennis is HDSB's new Director of Education

HDSB Curtis Ennis

The Halton District School Board has hired a new director of education to replace Stuart Miller, retiring in August after six years in the top job.

Currently an associate director with the Toronto District School Board, Curtis Ennis will replace Miller as director of education, CEO and secretary to the board.

Ennis, who started his career as a primary teacher, will begin with the HDSB on Aug. 1. Over the last 22 years, he’s held various senior leadership positions with Toronto’s public school board and Ontario’s Ministry of Education.

With the help of a consulting firm, school board trustees launched the search process to replace Miller in early December 2020.

According to a press release from the school board, the search process involved “consultation with stakeholders in the education community including HDSB staff, local unions, trustees, students, community partners and beyond to develop the Halton-specific director position profile.”

It adds that Ennis has a proven track record of strategic planning and leadership, focusing on student achievement and well-being, equity and inclusion, communication and relationship building.

“He has diverse experiences that will be invaluable in building strong relationships with students, staff, families and community members, as the HDSB continues its journey to fulfilling the goals outlined in the 2020-2024 Multi-Year Strategic Plan and providing outstanding opportunities for every student,” said school board chair Andréa Grebenc.

Ennis, who led numerous strategic planning initiatives in Toronto, holds a Bachelor of Business Management (Accounting/Finance) and a Bachelor of Education and Master of Education (Language, Culture & Teaching) from York University.

“I am grateful to the trustees for their confidence in me, and I look forward to leading and learning with the students, staff, families and community partners of Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville in the years ahead,” he said.

“Leadership for me has always been about service, and I am deeply committed to working with all staff and the board to carry on the Halton tradition of excellence in education while being acutely mindful of those who have been historically underserved and have faced barriers to positive outcomes. Working collaboratively with students, staff, trustees and communities, I will be intentional and focused on ensuring the success and well-being of students of all identities in HDSB.”