Cyclist struck on Upper Middle Rd succumbs to injuries

A cyclist riding on Upper Middle Road west of Eighth Line was struck on Thursday, March 9, at approximately 11:00 am.

According to Halton Police, a driver of a grey 4-door vehicle travelling eastbound on Upper Middle Road struck a cyclist travelling in the same direction. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Paramedics transported the cyclist who sustained life-threatening injuries to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Shortly afterwards, the cyclist succumbed to their injuries.

At this time, the collision reconstruction unit is in control of the investigation, and they have not laid any charges.

If you were in the area at the time of the accident or live in the area (Upper Oakville Shopping Centre, 8th line and Upper Middle), you may information pertinent to this investigation, such as video surveillance or dash cam footage. Police ask you to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747 ext 5065.