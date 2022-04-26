Date for Oakville political nominations approaching

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Oakville sign in Tannery Park

The period to nominate yourself to run for an Oakville elected position is approaching. Starting May 2, Canadian citizens who live in Oakville 18 years old or older can register for candidacy to become the mayor, a town councillor, a regional councillor, the regional chair, or a school board trustee.

Nominations must be submitted, by appointment, to the Town clerk’s department, which can be booked now. Candidates must have completed applications and all required nomination fees. Mayoral and council candidates also need at least 25 declarations of endorsement. Further details can be found online here.

Elected Municipal Officials

Mayor – Chief Executive of Town council, the mayor presides over council meetings and represents the municipality of Oakville. The former journalist and TV station founder Rob Burton has sat as Oakville's Mayor since 2006, when he beat long-time incumbent mayor Ann Mulvale. The Mayor receives a salary of $134,953 a year.

Regional Chair – The chair presides over the regional council and represents Halton Region. Gary Carr has held the position since 2006, after a 16-year career in both provincial and federal politics. The position pays $196,874 a year.

Town Councillor – Oakville has seven town councillors, one for each ward. They develop town and municipal policies, control financials and determine public services. They are paid $53,936 a year.

Regional Councillors - There are seven regional councillors for Oakville, each representing a ward. Along with supporting the town councillors, they sit on regional council, which oversees areas such as the Halton Regional Police Service, Emergency Services, and Water and Waste Water Treatment. Regional councillors earn $107,236.00 per year.

A complete list of councillors can be found online here.

Halton District School Board of Trustees – Elected every four years, trustees serve as a link between communities and the school board. There are three Halton District School Board trustees in Oakville. Trustees were paid roughly $16,000 across different honoraria in 2020.

A complete list of HDSB trustees can be found online here.

Halton Catholic District School Board Trustees - These trustees represent all of Oakville rather than specific wards. Oakville has three. These trustees received approximately $12,900 in honoraria in 2021.

A list of Catholic Board trustees can be found online here.

Important Dates for the 2022 Municipal Election