Serial burglar arrested after confrontation with resident

The area of the residence, on Sixth Line

A man who was behind a number of daytime break-ins in Oakville has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Jun. 14, this male suspect broke into an Oakville home, on Sixth Line, through a basement window. After being confronted by a resident, he fled the home without stealing anything.

Halton police (HRPS) were called; they were able to locate and arrest the man shortly after the incident. Their investigation revealed that this suspect was responsible for two other break-ins in the area of Sixth Line and McCraney Street, earlier that day, and one break-in on Trafalgar Road, the day before on Tuesday, Jun. 13.

In the other three break-ins, the suspect entered the home via unlocked doors and stole jewelry, watches and wallets and was travelling through the area on a burgundy bicycle.

No one was injured during any of the break-ins.

The male suspect is 43-year-old Johnathon Forgie, of no fixed address. He has been charged with four counts of break and enter.

The HRPS recovered multiple stolen items during the arrest.