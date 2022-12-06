Halton Police appeals to those who may have witnessed suspicious vehicle fire

HRPS Jerwin Belmonte

UPDATE: Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has discovered the identity of the victim – Jerwin Belmonte. He was 31-years-old and had recently moved to Toronto from Alberta.

Belmonte was last seen alive in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto on November 26, 2022.

His body was found in Burlington.

If you may have had contact with Belmonte on or prior to November 26, investigators would like to hear from you.

--------

Original story:

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 27, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Dundas Street, west of Tremaine Road, in Burlington.

Once the fire was extinguished, a dead body was discovered inside the vehicle. The circumstances of the death are suspicious and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been revealed. The body will be taken to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to be further examined.

HRPS would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fire or travelled in the area of Dundas Street, between Bronte Road and Appleby Line. They are also interested in viewing dashcam footage from November 27 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. within these areas:

Highway 407 (north)

Appleby Line (west)

Bronte Road (east)

QEW / 403 (south)

If you have information about this incident, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting the Crime Stoppers Website.