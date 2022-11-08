Departing councillors gifted red oaks and street signs

× Expand Kim Arnott

Thank-you gifts and speeches were on the agenda on Monday night as town council held its final meeting for the 2018-2022 term.

Departing councillors Ward 7 councillors Jasvinder Sandhu and Pavan Parmar, along with Ward 1 councillor Beth Robertson, were presented with red oak saplings and personalized street signs to conclude the brief meeting.

All three served only one term on Oakville council.

Sandhu opted not to run again, while Robertson and Parmar were defeated in the Oct. 24 election.

Jonathan McNeice will take over as Ward 1 town councillor. Scott Xie will become Ward 7 town councillor, and Nav Nanda will become Ward 7 town and regional councillor.

The newcomers, along with re-elected council members, will take part in a meet and greet public reception at Town Hall at 5:30 pm on Nov. 21.

At 6:30 pm, councillors will be officially sworn in and take part in the inaugural council meeting for the 2022-26 term.