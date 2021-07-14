Deputy Chief Wilkie appointed as Member of the Order of Merit

hrps

On July 13, 2021, we had the pleasure of joining Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie as he was presented with the Member level of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki. The Member of the Order of Merit (M.O.M.) specifically recognizes exceptional service or performance of duty over an extended period, usually at the local or regional/provincial level. Normally, recipients are invited to a ceremony where they are presented with the insignia of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by the Governor General at Rideau Hall or la Citadelle. This year, due to the pandemic, the presentation was virtual in nature.

Established in October 2000, the Order of Merit of the Police Forces honours the leadership and exceptional service or distinctive merit displayed by the men and women of the Canadian Police Services and recognizes their commitment to this country. The primary focus is on exceptional merit, contributions to policing and community development. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the Order’s Sovereign. The Governor General is its Chancellor and a Commander, and the commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is its Principal Commander.

There is a rigorous nomination and appointment process involved in receiving this recognition, with a focus on exceptional merit, contributions to policing, and community development and/or implementations.

Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie began his career with the Halton Regional Police Service in 1996. Throughout his career, he has served in uniform operations in the Town of Milton, Town of Halton Hills, City of Burlington and Town of Oakville. He has worked in the Drug Unit, Mobile Surveillance Unit, Homicide Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau, Domestic Violence Unit and as the Executive Officer to the Deputy Chief. He has also led several areas as the Operations Commander in Milton and Halton Hills, District Commander in Oakville, Critical Incident Commander for major public safety incidents and the Commander of Emergency Services, Training, and Human Resource Services. He was promoted to Deputy Chief of Regional Operations in 2018, and in October 2019, he started in his current role as Deputy Chief of District Operations.

In addition to his role as Deputy Chief, he is Vice President of the Executive Board of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. He is also the Co-Chair of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Please join us in congratulating Deputy Wilkie on this distinguished appointment.