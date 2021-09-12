No cake for YouTube celebrities who ordered up a slice Internet shame for Oakville dessert chain

An Oakville dessert cafe was maligned on social media last week by fans of two Oakville-based internet celebrities who say they were refused service and were reported to the police because they are Muslim.

Saher Idrees, 27, and YouTuber husband, Ehtesham or Sham Idrees, are successful content creators with a sizeable international fan base, especially in Pakistan and among the South Asian diaspora. On September 7, Idrees accused staff at Demetres Oakville of racism in a TikTok video that garnered over a million views.

A piano soundtrack plays while a banner splashes across the short video: “we just had the worst experience of our lives.” The video apparently shows snippets of a terse conversation between the Idrees and Demetres staff, some of whom look like they could be minors. Even to a sympathetic viewer, it is unclear what is happening.

Meantime, Saher posted a video to her Instagram, where she boasts 746,000 followers, saying she was “heartbroken and shattered” by the experience of being a hijabi trying to get a sweet treat but denied service in the company of her hijabi friends and family. She calls out two staff members who she says asks her family to leave. In her post, Saher explicitly instructs her fans to review bomb Demetres Oakville with the hashtag #Stopislamophobia. Hundreds of netizens obeyed her command, heaping anger and disdain on the restaurant’s social channels, while others followers expressed uncertainty and requested more video proof.

Screenshot of Instagram Queen Froggy aka Saher Idrees delivers plea to her followers to cancel Demetres Internet phenomenon says her heart was broken and she was shattered when a late night visit to Demetres Oakville failed to yield cake.

Soon, other Internet citizens chimed in with their own opinion videos dissecting the original TikTok. An eyewitness account surfaced attesting that the couple arrived with a large group, some of whom may have been unmasked, shortly before the closing time of midnight. As the online debate raged, Demetres Oakville’s Google ratings sunk to two stars. It took a day or two for Google's algorithms or perhaps real staff people to catch up with the review bomb and restore Demetre's former rating to normal.

Netizens chime in on Demetres controversy Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy's video accusations failed the sniff test for these Twitter users.

Demetres issued a measured response Tuesday, reading in part: “We apologize to the guests who did not receive the standard of service we value as a company… At this time, we believe there was a misunderstanding between employees and our guests regarding seating arrangements due to COVID-19 restrictions. The situation became escalated, and the guests were asked to leave.”

The former owners of Demetres, who are also Muslim, were apparently caught in the crossfire, according to a published interview and an Instagram statement from Matiha Zaman: “I have personally reached out to @shamidrees and @queenfroggy via Insta DM,” Zaman writes. “But in case the message is missed, I am making this message public in hopes that they read my message and can inform their followers to stop harassing my family and I.” Zaman’s LinkedIn profile indicates he is still a manager at Demetres.

In a news release, Halton Regional Police Service confirmed police were called to the restaurant on September 5, at approximately 11:45 pm, “to request assistance with a large group of patrons who were refusing to leave the restaurant...Police attended, and there were no allegations of a criminal offence. The group left shortly after police arrival.”

Before the week was out, the Idrees family had apparently lost their case in the court of public opinion. On a lively Reddit discussion on the subject, most commentators, including a majority who identified as hijabis or Muslim, supported the restaurant.

A week after the incident, the Idrees brand popularity appears undiminished. If this gossip article about a 2019 spat with another famous YouTuber is any indication, the Idrees are no strangers to controversy and may even be banking on the truism that there is no such thing as bad publicity.

No one at Demetres or the Idrees family responded to requests for comment.