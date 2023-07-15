Teen arrested for riding dirt bike dangerously

× Expand Openstreetmap Kerr Street and Florence Drive

An 18-year-old has been charged with a slew of offences after residents complained of a speeding dirt bike in the area of Kerr Street and Florence Drive, on Tuesday, July 11.

Halton police (HRPS) were initially informed of a dirt bike rider driving dangerously and “performing wheelies.”

Officers then attended the scene and investigated.

The next day, on Wednesday, July 12, the 18-year-old rider of the dirt bike was arrested. According to the HRPS, he was charged with “dangerous operation, operation while prohibited and various provincial (HTA) offences including perform stunt, and unlawfully drive off road vehicles on schedule A highway."