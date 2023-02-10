Thief breaks into vehicle on driveway to access garage door opener

× Expand Openstreetmap Location of the home on Old Post Drive

Sometime in the early morning hours on Thursday Feb. 9, a suspect broke into a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home on Old Post Drive.

Once inside the vehicle, the thief used the garage door opened to access the garage.

Three dirt bikes were then stolen from the garage; they are valued at around $12,000.

There isn’t a description of the suspects.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.