Thieves steal woman’s bank cards after distracting her

Saturday morning, on May 13, a woman left Hopedale Mall (South Oakville Centre) after doing some banking.

She made her way over to her vehicle and placed her purse on the passenger seat. As she was walking around to the driver’s side, she was approached by a man who told her that she had a “push pin” in her tires.

While the woman was examining her tires, another individual removed credit and debit cards from her purse.

These cards were then used fraudulently.

One of the suspects is a white male with a beard, about 5 to 5’3” tall; he spoke with an accent.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).