Does Oakville need pot stores?

A decision to opt out of retail store cannabis sales in Oakville is up for review on Monday night.

In 2019, town councillors decided to ban cannabis stores from setting up shop in the town. They confirmed that decision in 2020 but asked staff to return with a follow-up report in a year.

“This is not a decision to be made in haste and it’s in our best interest to take a wait and watch approach,” said Mayor Rob Burton in a town press release issued in 2020.

While somewhat delayed due to the pandemic, the follow-up report will be considered at council’s Feb. 28 meeting.

After the federal government legalized recreational cannabis in 2018, Ontario established a private retail model for sales.

Municipalities were given a one-time opportunity in 2019 to opt-in or opt-out of allowing cannabis stores in their communities. An opt-out decision can be reversed at any time, but once the choice has been made to allow stores, it can’t be reversed.

While retail stores aren’t permitted in Oakville, online sales of recreational cannabis products are still available for same-day delivery from the province’s online retailer, the Ontario Cannabis Store.

According to the report from town staff, about 85 per cent of Ontario’s 414 municipalities chose to allow retail cannabis stores, including Burlington, Milton and Halton Hills.

Oakville, Mississauga and 64 other municipalities opted against the pot stores.

Burlington currently has 22 authorized stores, with six additional applications in progress. An additional 18 stores are in Milton and Halton Hills, with more planned.

Despite that, the province has received relatively few complaints related to cannabis stores in the region over the past two years.

× Expand Town of Oakville

Through ServiceOakville, the town has also received some general cannabis-related complaints.

× Expand Town of Oakville

While town staff are not offering any recommendation on the decision, the report does note that “if cannabis retail stores were permitted in Oakville, the town would have no direct ability to regulate their location or enforce violations.”

If you want to offer town council your opinion on the subject, register as a delegate by emailing [email protected] or calling the town clerk at 905-815-6015.

Rules for cannabis stores