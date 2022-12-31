Don’t drive drunk or high this New Year’s Eve

Celebrations are in order for many tonight as 2023 rolls around, but Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada (MADD) is encouraging everyone to safely plan ahead for a sober ride home.

Hundreds are killed and thousands are injured every year in crashes caused by drivers who drink or consume cannabis and/or other drugs. But impaired driving rates are highest this time of year, especially tonight on New Year’s Eve.

You can prevent a tragedy by not driving impaired, not riding with an impaired driver, and dialing 9-1-1 to report a suspected impaired driver.

If you’re hosting or attending a party tonight, MADD Canada has some tips for you.

For Party-Goers: If you’re making the rounds to holiday parties and are planning on drinking or consuming cannabis, eliminate the risk to get behind the wheel altogether and plan a sober transportation option:

Book an Uber.

Take a cab.

Take public transportation.

Arrange a designated driver.

Plan to spend the night.

For Party Hosts: As a party host, you have some responsibility for the safety of your guests. There are some simple precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive under the influence of alcohol and/or cannabis:

Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available.

Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are consuming. Don’t serve alcohol to guests who are already intoxicated. Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to wind up.

If guests are consuming cannabis, try to be aware of their consumption / impairment levels.

Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.

If you have Uber in your area, download the app.

Have taxi numbers available.

Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night at your house.

If you’re attending a party in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area, you can ride on GO Transit buses for free. “Ride for Free into 2023 is a partnership between GO Transit, Union Pearson Express (UP Express), 40 Creek and MADD Canada to prevent impaired driving. GO Transit and UP Express Service will be free for everyone beginning at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. (Note that UP Express Service ends prior to midnight). Check the GO train and bus schedule to plan your trip.”

On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

MADD Canada’s National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock warns that if you drive impaired, “you are risking your licence, your freedom and, most importantly, your life and the lives of others.”