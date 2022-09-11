Halton Police: Be cautious of door-to-door sales

HRPS
Halton Regional Police
Photo: Halton Regional Police
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is reminding residents to exercise caution when dealing with salespeople that come to your door.
Door-to-door sales is an in-person technique used to sell products and/ or services. When a stranger comes to your home, it’s important to ensure you protect yourself by being aware and trusting your instincts.
Be extremely cautious who you let into your home. A salesperson or contractor asking to enter your home should be concerning. When in doubt, you can always call police at (905) 825-4747 to report about a suspicious person. - HRPS
HRPS’ Office of Consumer Affairs has come up with a list of tips when dealing with door-to-door salespeople:
- Ask to see the salesperson's company-issued identification and seller's license or registration. Take note of their name, and the name and address of the company they represent.
- Don't be pressured into buying on the spot.
- If you are interested in the product, ask for a brochure, and then compare their prices with those of other merchants.
- Ask for references and be sure to check them. Research the seller's reputation by contacting your local Better Business Bureau and check for reviews.
- Contact at least two more companies and compare the results. Always get estimates before making a decision on large purchases.
Please remember that you are not obligated to provide any personal information to salespeople or contractors that come to your door.