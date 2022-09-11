Halton Police: Be cautious of door-to-door sales

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Photo: Halton Regional Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is reminding residents to exercise caution when dealing with salespeople that come to your door.

Door-to-door sales is an in-person technique used to sell products and/ or services. When a stranger comes to your home, it’s important to ensure you protect yourself by being aware and trusting your instincts.

Be extremely cautious who you let into your home. A salesperson or contractor asking to enter your home should be concerning. When in doubt, you can always call police at (905) 825-4747 to report about a suspicious person. - HRPS

HRPS’ Office of Consumer Affairs has come up with a list of tips when dealing with door-to-door salespeople:

Ask to see the salesperson's company-issued identification and seller's license or registration. Take note of their name, and the name and address of the company they represent.

Don't be pressured into buying on the spot.

If you are interested in the product, ask for a brochure, and then compare their prices with those of other merchants.

Ask for references and be sure to check them. Research the seller's reputation by contacting your local Better Business Bureau and check for reviews.

Contact at least two more companies and compare the results. Always get estimates before making a decision on large purchases.

Please remember that you are not obligated to provide any personal information to salespeople or contractors that come to your door.