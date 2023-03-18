Resident opens front door to find doormat on fire

× Expand Openstreetmap Home on Parkridge Crescent

At around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 15, the resident of a home on Parkridge Crescent heard a knock on the front door.

The resident opened the door to find their doormat on fire.

Luckily, the occupants of the home were able to put the flame out without any damage.

There are no descriptions of the suspect(s) and arrests haven't been made.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.