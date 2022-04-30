Dorval Drive road resurfacing begins May 10, 2022

Halton Region

Halton Region is notifying residents that road resurfacing on Dorval Drive will begin next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Work will take place at night and is expected to last five weeks.

In March 2022, resurfacing began on Dorval Drive (Regional Road 17) from Upper Middle Road West (Regional Road 38) to 100m north of North Service Road West, Ward 2, in the Town of Oakville.

Halton's latest issued notice cites scheduled night work in the same area to facilitate paving works and to reduce the traffic impacts of these activities on commuters, residents and businesses during day time.

Night Work will take place:

"Please be advised," says the Halton notice, "that night work is scheduled to occur between Monday and Saturday: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 7 p.m. to Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7 a.m."

Motorists should expect delays when travelling through the area. Emergency vehicle access and local access will be maintained at all times.

"We will make every effort to complete the construction work as quickly as possible to minimize the impact of the night work," says a regional press release.

Halton Region annually resurfaces various roadways across the Region to maintain and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

If you have any questions, please contact Natasha Pessotto, Construction Ambassador, by emailing [email protected] or calling 311. You can also visit the Road Resurfacing webpage on halton.ca to find more information about the project.

COVID-19 update: Regional staff and contractors continue to follow health and safety guidelines set out by the Province and Public Health to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information, please visit halton.ca.

More information about this project is available online here.