Downtown Oakville parking lot to close for multiple weeks

Downtown Oakville Lot 5 has been indefinitely, though "temporarily", closed for parking for at least the next "few weeks", according to an official notice issued by the town of Oakville.

Town officials say construction working will be "resurfacing Lot 5 in downtown Oakville in early November. The parking lot will be temporarily closed starting November 14 for a few weeks to make improvements."

Lot 5 is located at the intersection of Dunn and Robinson streets in downtown Oakville. The address of the lot is at 260 Robinson Street.

Improvements being made to the parking lot, according to the notice, include:

An addition of an accessible space

Relocating the payment machine to front of the lot

Increasing the size of parking spaces

An additional exit for better traffic flow

New plants along Dunn Street "to enhance the look and feel of the lot"

There is no official word from the town on how long the resurfacing and additional improvements will take to complete.

Resurfacing and garden bed preparation will be taking place daily between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors are being encouraged to use other parking spots available across downtown Oakville. A map with real-time parking information is available on the town's website to "help residents find nearby places to park more easily."

The town says those with questions should call 905-845-6601 or email service@oakville.ca. More information is also available online here.