Downtown parking garage to close Aug. 8-11

Oakville’s downtown parking garage at 300 Church Street will be temporarily closed for four days next week.

A notice issued by town staff says the garage will be "closed to the public starting August 8 at 8 a.m. to August 11 at 6 p.m. for routine structural testing."

The testing will include drilling and removing of samples of concrete from various sections of the garage. This (and the affiliated noise) will take place during the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The public are advised to use other parking spots available across downtown Oakville. A map with real-time parking information is available on the town's website to help residents find nearby places to park more easily.

Town-issued permits for the downtown parking garage will be restricted to the basement and main floor parking levels of the building from August 8 to 9, while access is fully closed to permit holders on August 10 and 11.

The town says they have "made other arrangements to accommodate permit holders during this temporary closure."

More information about this project can be found on Oakville's website.