Dr. Dupuis continues Elder Research at Sheridan

Sheridan and the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (RIA) announced the five-year extension of an innovative research partnership related to the arts and aging. The continuation of this commitment will support the ground-breaking research by Dr. Kate Dupuis, Schlegel Innovation Leader in Arts and Aging and professor in the Faculty of Applied Health and Community Studies at Sheridan.

Over the next five years, Dr. Dupuis will continue to contribute significantly to arts and aging research out of the Sheridan Centre for Elder Research, studying how participation in the creative and performing arts can serve to enhance the health and well-being of older adults and those who care for them.

“It’s such a privilege to continue our work with Dr. Dupuis and renew our partnership with the RIA,” said Dr. Lia Tsotsos, Director of the Centre for Elder Research. Dr. Dupuis’ work has helped bridge the gap between academia, industry, and community. She has also successfully showcased and profiled the arts as a health promotion strategy for older adults, demonstrating the Centre for Elder Research’s long-standing commitment to, and leadership in, this space. We’re excited to see what the next five years will bring.”

In 2017, Dr. Dupuis began her tenure as the Schlegel Innovation Leader, the first such position of this nature at Sheridan and the RIA. Dr. Dupuis’ research delves into the personal and circumstantial characteristics of individuals who are drawn to participate in the arts, and identifying the physical, psychological, social, and systemic barriers to participation.

“The RIA is pleased to continue this partnership with the Sheridan Centre for Elder Research,” said Josie d’Avernas, RIA Executive Director. “RIA is home to many world-class leaders in aging research and we are happy to support the innovative work being done by Dr. Dupuis. Her research highlights the value of artistic expression as we age, and the role of the arts in connecting generations. We look forward to five more years of collaboration.”

Sheridan is known as a global leader in creativity, innovation and research excellence, with the Centre unique in its role as the sole Canadian college research centre focusing on older adults. This partnership, initially created by Pat Spadafora, former Director of the Centre for Elder Research, will foster the continued advancement of the Canadian research landscape in the domains of arts, health, and aging.

About Sheridan College and the Centre for Elder Research

One of Ontario’s leading post-secondary institutions, Sheridan educates approximately 23,000 full-time and 20,000 continuing and part-time studies students every year, on three campuses in Oakville, Brampton and Mississauga. We are proud to be leaders in innovation, creativity and applied learning, attracting students from across Canada and around the world. Sheridan’s 185,000 alumni play a critical role in shaping the future of our society in the fields of arts, business, community service, health, technology, and the skilled trades.

Sheridan’s research is focused on creating unique opportunities for our faculty, staff and students to work directly with our industry and community partners to address real-world challenges that strengthen our communities and develop the leaders of tomorrow.

The Centre for Elder Research conducts leading-edge research in the field of aging by examining innovative ways to enhance the well-being of older adults and the environments that support them. The Centre provides a unique environment for conducting applied research into areas of practical concern and immediate relevance to older adults and their families. We develop innovative approaches and creative interdisciplinary partnerships that focus on enhancing the lives of older adults.

For more information visit research.sheridancollege.ca and elderresearch.sheridancollege.ca.

About the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging

The Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (RIA) is a charitable, non-profit organization tackling some of the biggest issues facing an aging population. Through collaborations with key partners and stakeholders, RIA supports practice-relevant research and knowledge mobilization. Research evidence is used to inform programs, education and training, and influence practice and policy. The RIA supports 10 research chairs, 4 specialists, affiliate researchers, and 28 team members (staff) with a commitment to improved quality of life and care for older adults everywhere. For more information go to www.the-ria.ca.