Reckless driver crashes into Oakville grocery store and flees

Earlier this week, a hit-and-run driver crashed into the Splendid Olive store in Oakville while allegedly intoxicated.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., a pick-up truck crashed into the side wall of the Splendid Olive on 393 Kerr Street in Oakville.

Witnesses reported the driver, who was said to be in his father's truck, fled the scene with another person on foot after leaving a phone number and a case of beer in the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was inside the store at the time of the incident. Despite extensive structural damage, store owner Natalie Kennedy, who operates the store with her mother, expressed relief that none of their products were harmed.

"It was so surreal going in because there was extensive structural damage but not one thing in my store was damaged product wise," Kennedy said.

While project managers estimate repairs may take up to three months due to permit and insurance processes, the exact cost remains unknown.

"It’s our livelihood, it’s our family business," Kennedy said. "But we’ve had a lot of support from the community on Instagram and through our network from the Chamber of Commerce," she continued.

Security footage provided by residents helped identify the driver, who has since been located by the police. More details to follow in this developing story.

In the meantime, the Splendid Olive continues to operate through its online store, supported by messages of solidarity from the Oakville community and loyal customers.