Driving accident causes power outage at Oakville high school

A morning car accident and fire near Holy Trinity Catholic School and River Oaks Community Centre in Oakville has resulted in property damage, a power outage, and a driver sent to hospital.

Halton Police Constable Jeff Dillon reported that around 8:30 a.m. today, Friday, March 1, 2024, a vehicle lost control in the vicinity, striking a utility box and causing a "small fire."

Oakville Fire Department swiftly responded to extinguish the flames. Oakville Hydro also attended to the scene to assess damages and safety risks.

The incident caused a temporary power outage at the nearby Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, with several students and faculty sharing reports on social media (with photos and video) of the fire outside and power cuts in the school.

Police report that the driver of the vehicle, whose gender and age remains unknown, was possibly experiencing a medical episode and was subsequently transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has since been reopened, although details regarding potential charges related to the accident remain undisclosed. Constable Dillon noted the possibility of a second vehicle's involvement, but further information on this is pending.

A minivan was seen crashed into a home on the north end of Sixth Line, closer to the school and a white SUV sustained significant damage, appearing to have collided with a Fire Route sign in front of the community centre. Vehicle debris was also scattered on the road.

Oakville Hydro confirmed that the incident impacted at least ten homes and businesses in the areas of Bridgewater Road, Sixth Line, and Munn's Avenue. Restoration efforts are underway, with crews estimating power to be fully restored by 5 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. More details to come on this developing story.