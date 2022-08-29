Drowning: Unconscious woman pulled out of water at Coronation Park; boy rescued

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi HRPS cruiser on scene at Coronation Park

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), EMS, and the Oakville Fire Department responded to distress calls of a possible drowning involving a 12-year-old boy and an adult female at Coronation Park at around 10:30 am, on Monday, Aug. 29.

Police boats were able to rescue the boy and bring him to shore. The boy "appeared to be unharmed."

The woman was retrieved from the water much later, without no vital signs. Paramedics performed CPR on her to no avail; she was transported to the hospital.

Unconfirmed initial reports suggested the woman was the boy’s mom; she ran out into the water to save her son.

Further details will follow when available.