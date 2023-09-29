Over $10 million worth of street drugs seized in major drug bust

× 1 of 2 Expand HRPS Items seized × 2 of 2 Expand HRPS Seized item Prev Next

Halton police’s Project Atlas has concluded with the arrest of four drug traffickers.

This summer, officers from the HRPS’ Drug and Human Trafficking Unit investigated “interprovincial trafficking of cocaine and proceeds between Ontario and western Canada.”

The drugs were being trafficked by individuals who had taken up specific roles in order to facilitate this drug pipeline.

The four suspects equipped vans with sophisticated hydraulic traps “for the sole purpose of moving drugs and currency along with GPS devices to track the crime vehicles movements.”

Between Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25, HRPS officers executed eight search warrants in the Toronto area; three of those warrants were for residential condos and five were for vehicles.

Three of the five vehicles had covert traps within.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized:

126 Kilograms of cocaine

Over $1.2 Million in Canadian currency

Three vehicles as offence related property

Cutting agent along with stamping plates used to reprocess cocaine.

Money counters

Inspector Dave Costantini believes the major drug bust “will undoubtedly save many lives […] and will also force those involved in organized crime to answer for their choices.”

39-year-old Kenneth Dang of Maple was charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (2 counts)

39-year-old Kyu Chang Park of Etobicoke was charged with:

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

35-year-old Chin Eng Pong of North York was charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

35-year-old Chandara Saroeung Svy of Toronto was charged with:

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All four were held pending bail hearings on Friday, Aug. 25.

The approximate street level value of the seized drugs exceeds $10 million.