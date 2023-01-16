Drug deal near Victoria Park leads to an arrest

× Expand Openstreetmap Victoria Park

On Jan. 15 around 11 a.m., Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Victoria Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed an interaction between a man and the occupants of a Lexus vehicle, which had pulled up beside him.

A traffic stop was then conducted on the driver of the Lexus.

After their investigation, HRPS officers determined that the driver sold cannabis to the man in the park.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Mississauga, was arrested and charged with Adult Sell Cannabis to Adult (Cannabis Act). He was released on an Undertaking.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.