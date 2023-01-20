Man arrested in drug trafficking investigation

× Expand HRPS The investigation's seizures

A drug trafficking investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has led to an arrest.

Over the fall season last year, investigators from the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau watched a suspect "conduct numerous drug transactions in Mississauga and Oakville."

Those events culminated yesterday when a Controlled Drug and Substances search warrant was executed at a residence in Mississauga, near Vanderbilt Road and Tenth Line West, and the suspect’s vehicle.

HRPS officers were able to seize around four ounces of cocaine, $20,000 in cash, and other items related to drug trafficking.

The suspect, 32-year-old Rishawn Simpson of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance - Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

He was released on an undertaking.

All accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.