Drug investigation in Oakville leads to six arrests

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) 2 District Street Crime Unit has completed a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that resulted in six arrests and a large drug seizure.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Oakville.

As a result of the investigation the following drugs were seized;

81 grams of Methamphetamine

9 grams of crack cocaine

2.4 grams of fentanyl (pink in color)

9 grams of fentanyl (purple in color)

Approximately 118 blue and white pills believed to be oxycodone

In addition to the drugs, police also seized approximately $335.00 in Canadian currency.

29-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Breach of Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

55-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

31-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

53-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts)

27-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Adam Biondo (33) of Oakville has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Four individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing. Two individuals were released on Undertakings.

Anyone with information in regards to these investigations is asked to contact Detective Constable Christopher Brown of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2208.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.