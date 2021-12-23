Drug investigation in Oakville leads to six arrests

Joshua Coleman on Unsplash
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) 2 District Street Crime Unit has completed a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that resulted in six arrests and a large drug seizure.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Oakville.
As a result of the investigation the following drugs were seized;
- 81 grams of Methamphetamine
- 9 grams of crack cocaine
- 2.4 grams of fentanyl (pink in color)
- 9 grams of fentanyl (purple in color)
- Approximately 118 blue and white pills believed to be oxycodone
In addition to the drugs, police also seized approximately $335.00 in Canadian currency.
29-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Breach of Recognizance
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
55-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
31-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
53-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order (3 counts)
27-year-old of Oakville has been charged with:
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
Adam Biondo (33) of Oakville has been charged with:
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
Four individuals were held in custody pending a bail hearing. Two individuals were released on Undertakings.
Anyone with information in regards to these investigations is asked to contact Detective Constable Christopher Brown of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2208.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE
Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.
Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.