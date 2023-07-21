Drug trafficker arrested in Oakville

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Officers from Halton police’s (HRPS) Street Crime Unit observed a suspect conduct "drug trafficking activity" throughout Burlington in May.

After a lengthy investigation, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, in Oakville.

HRPS seized indicia and 207 grams of cocaine.

41-year-old Orandae Morris, from Mississauga, was charged with possession for purpose of trafficking-cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

