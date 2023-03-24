Drug trafficker arrested

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have arrested a man on drug trafficking charges in Oakville after an investigation by the 1 District Street Crime Unit.

Last month, authorities identified a suspect who was believed to be selling cocaine and fentanyl in Halton.

Yesterday, on Thursday, Mar. 23, HRPS officers executed a search warrant on the man’s vehicle and residence in Oakville.

Their search yielded:

60 grams of cocaine

10 grams of crack cocaine

30 grams of fentanyl

A loaded high capacity Glock magazine

Approximately $36,000 in cash

36-year-old Carlton Jackson of Oakville was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

Possession of a Prohibited Device

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or dial 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).