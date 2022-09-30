Man and woman charged in Oakville drug trafficking investigation

by

Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District Crime Unit launched an investigation on Wednesday, September 28, which led them to identify two suspects. The next day, investigators executed a search warrant at an Oakville residence in question.

HRPS officers discovered numerous illegal substances and weapons, and they were able to seize:

  • 11.2 grams of fentanyl
  • 9.8 grams of methamphetamine
  • 4.6 grams of cocaine
  • A .22 calibre long rifle
  • 44 rounds of .22 ammunition
  • 3 prohibited knives
  • Extendable baton
  • A quantity of Canadian currency
  • A BB rifle
  • Digital scales

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Oakville, were arrested. They face the following charges:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl)
  • Trafficking (Cocaine)
  • Trafficking (Methamphetamine)
  • Trafficking (Fentanyl)
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm
  • Possess Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (2 counts)
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (recovered stolen tricycle)

The two were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216. 

You can submit a tip anonymously as well to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.