Man and woman charged in Oakville drug trafficking investigation

HRPS
HRPS' seizure in this investigation
Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District Crime Unit launched an investigation on Wednesday, September 28, which led them to identify two suspects. The next day, investigators executed a search warrant at an Oakville residence in question.
HRPS officers discovered numerous illegal substances and weapons, and they were able to seize:
- 11.2 grams of fentanyl
- 9.8 grams of methamphetamine
- 4.6 grams of cocaine
- A .22 calibre long rifle
- 44 rounds of .22 ammunition
- 3 prohibited knives
- Extendable baton
- A quantity of Canadian currency
- A BB rifle
- Digital scales
As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Oakville, were arrested. They face the following charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl)
- Trafficking (Cocaine)
- Trafficking (Methamphetamine)
- Trafficking (Fentanyl)
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possess Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (2 counts)
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (recovered stolen tricycle)
The two were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
You can submit a tip anonymously as well to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.