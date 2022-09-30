Man and woman charged in Oakville drug trafficking investigation

× Expand HRPS HRPS' seizure in this investigation

Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District Crime Unit launched an investigation on Wednesday, September 28, which led them to identify two suspects. The next day, investigators executed a search warrant at an Oakville residence in question.

HRPS officers discovered numerous illegal substances and weapons, and they were able to seize:

11.2 grams of fentanyl

9.8 grams of methamphetamine

4.6 grams of cocaine

A .22 calibre long rifle

44 rounds of .22 ammunition

3 prohibited knives

Extendable baton

A quantity of Canadian currency

A BB rifle

Digital scales

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Oakville, were arrested. They face the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl)

Trafficking (Cocaine)

Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Trafficking (Fentanyl)

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possess Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (recovered stolen tricycle)

The two were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can submit a tip anonymously as well to Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.