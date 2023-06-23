Local drug trafficker arrested

× Expand HRPS Drug trafficking seizure, Jun. 21

Halton Police (HRPS) have arrested an alleged drug trafficker after executing search warrants at his residence in Oakville.

An investigation into 32-year-old Daniel Hackett led to a search of his vehicle and residence, near Sixth Line and Kaitting Trail, on Wednesday, Jun. 21. Officers determined that Hackett was trafficking drugs throughout Halton, as well as Hamilton.

The following items were seized during the search:

Two (2) ounces of Cocaine

One (1) ounce of Methamphetamines

One (1) extended magazine (holds 31 rounds of ammunition)

One (1) Conductive Energy Weapon (commonly referred to as a "Taser")

Thirteen (13) rounds of 40 calibre ammunition

Twelve (12) rounds of 45 calibre ammunition

One (1) functioning scale,

One (1) functioning pill press

$800 in Canadian currency

Stolen identity documents (documents reported stolen to Hamilton Police)

× Expand Openstreetmap Accused's Residence

Hackett was then arrested and charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamines)

Trafficking (Cocaine)

Trafficking (Methamphetamines)

Possession of a Prohibited Device Contrary to Order

Possession of Ammunition Contrary to Order

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5,000 (2 Counts)

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).