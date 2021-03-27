Early morning shooting in Oakville's The Greenery neighbourhood

× Expand Oakville News - Tyler Collins Halton Police Vehicle

A shooting was reported in Oakville in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 27, 2021. At 2:40 a.m., Oakville officers with the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a call of gunfire at a residence on The Greenery in the Sixth Line and Munn's Avenue area.

Upon arrival, officers observed an adult female suffering from injuries from what is believed to be a gunshot. The one female was transported to hospital with what have since been deemed non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is believed to be targeted and not a threat to public safety. High police presence will remain in the area throughout the day as officers continue to investigate the incident.

No other physical injuries were reported to police as a result of this incident.

While there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing related public safety threat, the suspect or suspects remain outstanding. Investigators remain on scene and will be continuing their canvass for witnesses throughout the day.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant information to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.