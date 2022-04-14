Easter 2022 town facility closures and transit schedules

× Expand audreyjm529 - Foter - CC BY 2.0

Happy Easter to everyone in Oakville celebrating! The Town of Oakville has released its schedules for town facility closures and Oakville transit schedule adjustments that will be in effect during the holiday weekend.

Town Hall

Oakville Town Hall will be closed Friday, April 15 through Monday, April 18, 2022.

Residents can use the Online Services page to request services and report problems.

To report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours service. For non-urgent requests, please use our online services.

Other closures around Oakville

The following facilities will also be closed inclusive from Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18:

All community centres

All town-operated swimming pools

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

All town operated arenas and skating rinks

The following facilities will be closed on Friday, April 15, Easter Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 18, but will be open with limited hours on Saturday, April 16:

The Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

All Oakville Public Library branches (regular Saturday hours)

Oakville Transit schedule adjustments

Oakville Transit will be operating on its holiday schedule on Friday, April 15, 2022. Regular weekday service will resume on Monday, April 18. Visit the Oakville Transit website for more information.

More information about Easter facility closures and schedules in Oakville are available through the Town's website.