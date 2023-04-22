140 traffic charges were laid in Oakville over the Easter long weekend

Oakville News
Halton Police Vehicle
Over 460 traffic charges were laid over the Easter long weekend in Halton Region, and 140 of those were in Oakville.
Over half of the charges laid in Oakville were due to four specific offences: driving without a valid permit, speeding (1-15 km/h over), disobeying a stop sign, and speeding (30-49 km/h over).
Luckily, there were no fatalities.
Below is a full list of charges laid between Friday, Apr. 7 and Monday, Apr. 10.
- HTA 7(1)(a) - Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit: 26 charges
- HTA 128 - Speeding 1 - 15 kph over: 23 charges
- HTA 136(1)(a) - Disobey stop sign - fail to stop: 15 charges
- HTA 128 - Speeding 30 - 49 kph over: 13 charges
- HTA 128 - Speeding 16 - 29 kph over: 8 charges
- HTA 7(1)(b) - Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates: 6 charges
- HTA 7(5)(a) - Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle: 6 charges
- HTA 32(1) - Drive motor vehicle - no licence: 4 charges
- HTA 33(1) - Driver fail to surrender licence: 4 charges
- HTA 78.1(1) - Drive motor vehicle on highway while holding a hand held communication device or other prescribed device: 3 charges
- HTA 13(2) - Obstruct plate: 3 charges
- HTA 144(15) - Amber light - fail to stop: 3 charges
- HTA 53(1) - Driving while under suspension: 2 charges
- HTA 13(2) - Entire plate not plainly visible: 2 charges
- HTA 62(1) - Drive without proper headlights - motor vehicle: 2 charges
- HTA 13(2) - Dirty plate: 2 charges
- HTA 130 - Careless driving: 2 charges
- HTA 142(1) - Turn - not in safety: 2 charges
- HTA 136(1)(a) - Disobey stop sign - stop wrong place: 2 charges
- HTA 144(18) - Red light - fail to stop: 2 charges
- HTA 48.1(5) - Novice driver fail to surrender licence: 1 charge
- HTA 7(1)(b) - Drive motor vehicle, plate improperly displayed: 1 charge
- HTA 33(1) - Fail to notify change of address - licence: 1 charge
- HTA 128 - Speeding - Construction Zone Worker Present - 16 - 29 kph over: 1 charge
- HTA 7(1)(c) - Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate: 1 charge
- HTA 9(2) - Fail to notify change of address: 1 charge
- HTA 200(1)(a) - Fail to remain: 1 charge
- HTA 7(1)(a) - Drive motor vehicle, no permit: 1 charge
- HTA 111(2) - Insecure load: 1 charge
- HTA 168(b) - Fail to use lower beam - following: 1 charge
Citizen-initiated complaints play a crucial role in keeping communities safe. If you see someone speeding and wish to report it, you can submit a Road Watch report.