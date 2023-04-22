140 traffic charges were laid in Oakville over the Easter long weekend

Over 460 traffic charges were laid over the Easter long weekend in Halton Region, and 140 of those were in Oakville.

Over half of the charges laid in Oakville were due to four specific offences: driving without a valid permit, speeding (1-15 km/h over), disobeying a stop sign, and speeding (30-49 km/h over).

Luckily, there were no fatalities.

Below is a full list of charges laid between Friday, Apr. 7 and Monday, Apr. 10. 

  1. HTA 7(1)(a) - Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit: 26 charges
  2. HTA 128 - Speeding 1 - 15 kph over: 23 charges
  3. HTA 136(1)(a) - Disobey stop sign - fail to stop: 15 charges
  4. HTA 128 - Speeding 30 - 49 kph over: 13 charges
  5. HTA 128 - Speeding 16 - 29 kph over: 8 charges
  6. HTA 7(1)(b) - Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates: 6 charges
  7. HTA 7(5)(a) - Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle: 6 charges
  8. HTA 32(1) - Drive motor vehicle - no licence: 4 charges
  9. HTA 33(1) - Driver fail to surrender licence: 4 charges
  10. HTA 78.1(1) - Drive motor vehicle on highway while holding a hand held communication device or other prescribed device: 3 charges
  11. HTA 13(2) - Obstruct plate: 3 charges
  12. HTA 144(15) - Amber light - fail to stop: 3 charges
  13. HTA 53(1) - Driving while under suspension: 2 charges
  14. HTA 13(2) - Entire plate not plainly visible: 2 charges
  15. HTA 62(1) - Drive without proper headlights - motor vehicle: 2 charges
  16. HTA 13(2) - Dirty plate: 2 charges
  17. HTA 130 - Careless driving: 2 charges
  18. HTA 142(1) - Turn - not in safety: 2 charges
  19. HTA 136(1)(a) - Disobey stop sign - stop wrong place: 2 charges
  20. HTA 144(18) - Red light - fail to stop: 2 charges
  21. HTA 48.1(5) - Novice driver fail to surrender licence: 1 charge
  22. HTA 7(1)(b) - Drive motor vehicle, plate improperly displayed: 1 charge
  23. HTA 33(1) - Fail to notify change of address - licence: 1 charge
  24. HTA 128 - Speeding - Construction Zone Worker Present - 16 - 29 kph over: 1 charge
  25. HTA 7(1)(c) - Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate: 1 charge
  26. HTA 9(2) - Fail to notify change of address: 1 charge
  27. HTA 200(1)(a) - Fail to remain: 1 charge
  28. HTA 7(1)(a) - Drive motor vehicle, no permit: 1 charge
  29. HTA 111(2) - Insecure load: 1 charge
  30. HTA 168(b) - Fail to use lower beam - following: 1 charge

Citizen-initiated complaints play a crucial role in keeping communities safe. If you see someone speeding and wish to report it, you can submit a Road Watch report.