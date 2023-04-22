140 traffic charges were laid in Oakville over the Easter long weekend

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Over 460 traffic charges were laid over the Easter long weekend in Halton Region, and 140 of those were in Oakville.

Over half of the charges laid in Oakville were due to four specific offences: driving without a valid permit, speeding (1-15 km/h over), disobeying a stop sign, and speeding (30-49 km/h over).

Luckily, there were no fatalities.

Below is a full list of charges laid between Friday, Apr. 7 and Monday, Apr. 10.

HTA 7(1)(a) - Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit: 26 charges HTA 128 - Speeding 1 - 15 kph over: 23 charges HTA 136(1)(a) - Disobey stop sign - fail to stop: 15 charges HTA 128 - Speeding 30 - 49 kph over: 13 charges HTA 128 - Speeding 16 - 29 kph over: 8 charges HTA 7(1)(b) - Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates: 6 charges HTA 7(5)(a) - Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle: 6 charges HTA 32(1) - Drive motor vehicle - no licence: 4 charges HTA 33(1) - Driver fail to surrender licence: 4 charges HTA 78.1(1) - Drive motor vehicle on highway while holding a hand held communication device or other prescribed device: 3 charges HTA 13(2) - Obstruct plate: 3 charges HTA 144(15) - Amber light - fail to stop: 3 charges HTA 53(1) - Driving while under suspension: 2 charges HTA 13(2) - Entire plate not plainly visible: 2 charges HTA 62(1) - Drive without proper headlights - motor vehicle: 2 charges HTA 13(2) - Dirty plate: 2 charges HTA 130 - Careless driving: 2 charges HTA 142(1) - Turn - not in safety: 2 charges HTA 136(1)(a) - Disobey stop sign - stop wrong place: 2 charges HTA 144(18) - Red light - fail to stop: 2 charges HTA 48.1(5) - Novice driver fail to surrender licence: 1 charge HTA 7(1)(b) - Drive motor vehicle, plate improperly displayed: 1 charge HTA 33(1) - Fail to notify change of address - licence: 1 charge HTA 128 - Speeding - Construction Zone Worker Present - 16 - 29 kph over: 1 charge HTA 7(1)(c) - Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate: 1 charge HTA 9(2) - Fail to notify change of address: 1 charge HTA 200(1)(a) - Fail to remain: 1 charge HTA 7(1)(a) - Drive motor vehicle, no permit: 1 charge HTA 111(2) - Insecure load: 1 charge HTA 168(b) - Fail to use lower beam - following: 1 charge

Citizen-initiated complaints play a crucial role in keeping communities safe. If you see someone speeding and wish to report it, you can submit a Road Watch report.