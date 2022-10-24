Rob Burton wins another term as mayor

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Wendy and Rob Burton celebrating his mayoral victory on Oct. 24, 2022, municipal election.

Rob Burton has been elected to his fifth term as Oakville’s mayor, beating out challenger Julia Hanna by fewer than 1,000 votes.

The veteran mayor was re-elected with 19,949 votes (49.24%), while Hanna earned 19,063 (47.06%) of the ballots cast.

Third-place finisher Jack Kukolic received 1,498 (3.7%) of votes.

Celebrating his win surrounded by supporters at Monaghan’s pub, Burton said his victory felt great. He was joined by a number of re-elected councillors.

Burton will oversee a town council of 11 returning councillors and three new faces.

While most incumbent councillors easily recaptured their seats, Ward 1 saw urban planner and life-long Bronte resident Jonathan McNeice beat incumbent Beth Robertson for the town council seat.

An emotional McNeice credited the hard work of his volunteers and his passion for the community for his win.

In Ward 7, Scott Xie will replace Jasvinder Sandhu, who chose not to run again. Nav Nanda ousted Pavan Parmar as the Ward 7 town and regional councillor.

At the regional level, Gary Carr handily beat out challengers Jane McKenna and Andrea Grebenc to hold on to the job of regional chair for a fifth term.

Despite the high-profile rematch of Burton and Hanna, as well as active council races in five of seven wards, Oakville’s voter turnout plummeted nearly 10 per cent this election.

Fewer than a third (28.3%) of eligible voters cast a ballot in this election, down from 37 per cent in 2018. The highest voter turnout was in Wards 1, 3 and 7.

The new term of council begins Nov. 15.

The following are unofficial results. Official results will be posted on elections.oakville.ca following certification by the town clerk. They are expected to be released by Oct. 27.

Who did Oakville elect?

Mayor

Rob Burton – 19,949 (ELECTED)

Julia Hanna – 19,063

Jack Kukolic – 1,498

Ward 1 town council

Jonathan McNeice – 3,137 (ELECTED)

Beth Robertson – 2,755

John Florio - 476

Oliver Vadas - 157

Ward 1 town and regional council

Sean O’Meara – 4,898 (ELECTED)

JD Meaney – 1,708

Ward 2

With no registered opponents, incumbent councillors Ray Chisholm (town) and Cathy Duddeck (town and regional) were acclaimed to their positions.

Ward 3 town council

Dave Gittings – 4,438 (ELECTED)

Dyanne Dumas – 898

Janet Haslett-Theall acclaimed as town and regional councillor

Ward 4 town council

Peter Longo – 5,465 (ELECTED)

Gordon Brennan – 1,398

Ward 4 town and regional council

Allan Elgar – 5,806 (ELECTED)

Gilbert Jubinville – 1,050

Ward 5 town council

Marc Grant – 2,769 (ELECTED)

Michael Reid – 1,951

Angela Parsons – 970

Pierre Sauvageot – 368

Ward 5 town and regional council

Jeff Knoll (ELECTED) – 4,529

Alicia Bedford – 1,592

Ward 6 town council

Natalia Lishchyna – 4,238 (ELECTED)

Lama Aggad – 739

Tom Adams acclaimed as town and regional councillor

Ward 7 town councillor

Scott Xie – 820 (ELECTED)

Amir Henry – 687

Ajay Rosha – 482

Shahab Khan – 385

Nabil Bin Arif – 380

Melody Wong-Gonsalves – 315

Gregory Park – 293

Kashif Chaudry – 126

Faryal Ghanzanfar – 39

Ward 7 town and regional councillor

Nav Nanda – 1,984 (ELECTED)

Pavan Parmar – 1,454

Halton Regional Chair

Gary Carr – 45,579 (21,109 Oakville votes) (ELECTED)

Jane McKenna – 27,729 (9,609 Oakville votes)

Andrea Grebenc – 16,337 (6,783 Oakville votes)

Halton District School Board trustees

Ward 1 and 2

Carole Baxter – 6,276 (ELECTED)

Zena Al-Mudaris – 953

Abdullahi Jama – 710

Ward 3 and 6

Tanya Rocha acclaimed

Ward 4

Joanna Oliver – 3,535 (ELECTED)

Cheryl De Lugt – 822

Ward 5 and 7

Kelly Amos – 4290 (ELECTED)

Gemma Ahn – 2,386

Halton Catholic District School Board

Ward 1, 2 and 3

Robert Kennedy – 1,843

Alice Anne LeMay – 816

Alex Power – 651

Garrett Dennie – 192

Ward 4 and 7

Chris Saunders – 1,212 (ELECTED)

Ian McCombe - 740

Martin Gegus - 674

Ward 5 and 6

Helena Karabela – 2,171 (ELECTED)

Sylvia Agorua-Uzonwanne – 860

French trustees acclaimed: Pierre Gregory and Dominique Janssens.