Election year reflections from Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford

A new year always brings the chance to look forward with anticipation. But with a provincial election on the 2022 calendar, it's impossible to avoid taking a quick glance in the political rearview mirror.

"I didn't expect when I was elected that 60 or 70 per cent of our tenure would be dealing with a global pandemic, but you know, you deal with the cards you're dealt," says Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford.

Crawford, who serves as parliamentary assistant to the minister of energy, was first elected in 2018 when Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were voted into office with a majority government.

Liberal Alison Gohel is the only candidate so far confirmed to stand against him in Oakville when voters go to the polls on June 2.

"We've been dealt a pretty bad set of cards, but I think we're going to come out of this stronger, and I guess I'm excited for the future," Crawford says.

Speaking on Monday, only a few hours after Ford reimposed restrictions on businesses and gatherings and sent kids back to virtual learning; he said he believes voters will look favourably at the "responsible way" the government has managed the pandemic.

"It's certainly easy to be an armchair quarterback, but I think overall, if you look at where Ontario lies within the global framework, I think we're in pretty good shape relative to other jurisdictions."

And while much of the Ford government's political agenda was sidelined by COVID-19, Crawford says important work has been done to streamline business regulation, increase long term care beds and services for seniors, make it easier for immigrants to qualify to work in their fields of training and raise the minimum wage.

“There's a lot of things that we've done that are positive but unfortunately just given COVID, some of it is maybe not on the front page every day,” he said.

Locally, he's counting on voters to remember the phone call that Minister Steve Clark made to convince ClubLink to withdraw an application to redevelop its Glen Abbey golf course.

The issue generated an "enormous" public outpouring of concern and more than 5,000 emails to Crawford's office.

"We were able to preserve Glen Abbey, which I think is tremendous green space for our community," he says. "It has the golf Hall of Fame; it's had over 30 Canadian Opens, and you know the community itself is overwhelmingly supportive of what's happened there."

He'll also remind voters of the $295 million that his government invested in Ford Canada as part of a broader $1.8 billion deal to upgrade Oakville's assembly plant to make electric vehicles.

While critics will likely question the Ontario government's inability to reach a deal with the federal government on its promised national plan for affordable daycare, Crawford advocates patience.

"I hope that we do sign a deal with them, and if we do, I think it'll be a better deal without jumping at the first one that comes along," he says.

Although end-of-year polling has put Ontario's Progressive Party ahead of the Liberals and NDP in the final run up to the election, the COVID wild card still has the potential to change the game before election day.

But looking forward, Crawford is confident about the province's fortunes.

"You know, I am very optimistic about the future of Ontario. It's no different than after the Spanish flu of 1918/19 – the 1920s became a period of unprecedented economic growth.

"I really believe we will be in that phase in this decade here in Ontario, and I think we have a lot to look forward to."