Police seek a electric scooter driver's information after accident in Bronte

Halton Police urges residents to help them identify a motorist involved in an accident with a scooterist on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The accident occurred at about 2:55 pm when a male rode a motorized scooter in Bronte Road and Lakeshore Road West area in Oakville.

According to police, a two-door red Volkswagen turning westbound onto Lakeshore Road West struck him as he entered the crosswalk. As a result of the impact, the male fell off his scooter right into the intersection. The police confirmed that the vehicle driver stopped and helped the male get back onto the scooter and cross the road safely.

However, the scooterist with severe injuries was later transported to the hospital by ambulance. Halton Police did not attain the driver's information after the accident.

Halton Police requests information to identify the motorist to complete the investigation.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can contact the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers. They can contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.