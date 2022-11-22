Elevated work platform stolen from construction site

An aerial work platform has been stolen from a site, at Yellow Rose Circle, in Oakville.

Commonly referred to as a "cherry picker" in the industry, the elevated platform is used to work at great heights. It's connected to a hydraulic arm and gives workers the ability to reach tight spaces.

The stolen one weighed 21,000 lbs and had a boom that was 60 feet in length.

The theft reportedly took place overnight, past Thursday, November 10 midnight or in the early morning hours on Friday, November 11.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has no word on suspects yet. But they'd like to hear from those who have any information about this incident. If you do, you can contact HRPS at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).