Emergency childcare for Halton's health care and frontline workers

× Expand HDSB Children

As Ontario students move to remote learning until at least January 17, Halton Region with the Ministry of Education and select operators in Burlington, Georgetown, Milton and Oakville will provide free emergency child care services for eligible workers.

There are 65 different classifications for eligible workers who would have access to free emergency child care.

Currently, there are six different emergency childcare providers throughout the region, with at least one location in each municipality.

Oakville Emergency Child Care Options

1. Kids & Company Oakville Cornwall

463 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON L6J 7S8

T: 905-339-2584

Registration: [email protected] AND [email protected]

2. Glen Abbey Child Care and Montessori

1240 Old Abbey Lane, Oakville, ON L6M 3Y4

T: 905-469-3333

Registration: [email protected]

Licensed Home Child Care

3. Little Leaders Licensed Home Child Care Agency

Homes in Burlington, Oakville, Milton and Georgetown

Registration: [email protected] OR 905-335-8335

4. Today’s Family Private Home Agency

Homes in Oakville and Burlington

Registration: [email protected] OR 289-288-0059 ext. 112

Eligible workers will also have access to licensed home childcare providers in all four municipalities.

Full-day spaces will be available starting on or before Monday, January 10 for children aged four to 12 who are registered for school in Halton.

The targeted emergency child care spaces are fully funded by the province to eligible healthcare and frontline workers who may not be able to support their children’s learning/care at home and who have no other childcare alternatives. Childcare for infants up to four years of age remains open.

To apply for emergency childcare, eligible workers contact one of the approved emergency childcare operators directly. Residents who previously applied for targeted emergency childcare will need to reapply.

Spaces are limited.

Halton Region Public Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education to open these childcare spaces and are taking extra measures to maintain a safe and healthy environment, including daily screening of children and staff and regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more details including, eligibility criteria, approved childcare providers and how to apply, please visit Halton Region’s Childcare Services webpage or call 311.

For more information on COVID-19 and current public health direction, please visit halton.ca/COVID19 or ontario.ca/exposed.