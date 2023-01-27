Apartment unit suffers $150K worth of damage in high-rise fire

Yesterday, on Thursday, Jan. 26, a fire broke out at an apartment in Ennisclaire. The condo complex, located at 2180 Marine Drive in Oakville, reported the fire at around 10:15 a.m..

Firefighters had to contend with “heavy smoke and heat,” but were able to swiftly contain the fire to the apartment.

Seven fire trucks turned up on scene.

The resident of the unit was assessed by paramedics, but no injuries were sustained.

Damage to the apartment was substantial and initial estimations around loss hover around $100K-150K; the bedroom, bathroom, and hallways are destroyed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed by the Oakville Fire Department.