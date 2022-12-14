Environment Canada issues special Oakville storm warning for Dec. 15

× Expand dsearls on Foter.com - CC BY-SA Winter returns

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm weather warning for Oakville, in effect for most of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The storm warning includes potentially severe winter weather conditions.

Over the next 24-36 hours, multiple potentially dangerous conditions are expected in the Oakville area, including:

Freezing rain (including possible ice pellets)

Heavy snowfall, up to 15cm by the end of tomorrow, Dec. 15

Strong wind gusts, including cold eastern winds up to 70km/hr

Icy and slippery roads

Snow flurries up to Friday morning, Dec. 16

Temperatures reaching -11C (with windchill)

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

The first alert was issued at 12:53 p.m. on Dec. 14, and was issued as follows:

"Freezing rain is expected beginning early Thursday morning (Dec. 15). Freezing rain with ice accretion of a few millimeters is possible.

Freezing rain is expected to begin early Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon. Precipitation is expected to begin as freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to rain or snow in the afternoon. Rain or snow will taper to flurries or drizzle Thursday evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

A second, supplementary alert was issued half an hour later at 1:25 p.m.:

"Heavy snow, strong wind gusts and the risk of freezing rain are expected late Thursday morning through Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by early Friday morning. Southeasterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h, particularly near Lake Ontario. Possible ice accretion from freezing rain.

Strong wind gusts are expected Thursday morning until Thursday afternoon. Snow is expected late Thursday morning through Thursday night. Risk of freezing rain late Thursday morning.

Icy and slippery roads due to heavy snow and possible freezing rain, including for the Thursday evening commute. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and local power outages may occur.

A strong low pressure system is expected to affect southern Ontario later this week. Snow is expected to begin over the area near noon Thursday, but may be preceded by a brief period of ice pellets or freezing rain. The snow will become heavy at times Thursday afternoon, particularly impacting the Thursday evening commute.

Slightly lower snowfall amounts are likely near the shoreline of Lake Ontario where snow may transition to rain. Snow will gradually taper to flurries Friday morning."

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm