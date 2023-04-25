Evening fishing from Oakville piers to be permitted this summer

× Expand Mathieu Le Roux on Unsplash Fishing Rod

Enthusiastic about the idea of hooking a salmon this year?

The town has approved a pilot program that will allow evening fishing from Oakville and Bronte harbour piers between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15.

Angling will be allowed between 9 pm and midnight from selected areas on the east and west piers in both harbours.

Signs will be posted to note the permitted areas for fishing.

Daytime fishing will still be banned from May 15 to Oct. 15 during daytime hours, except from the west pier in Bronte, where it is allowed all year.

"Fishing within the harbours has always been restricted during the summer months due to a safety conflict with recreational boaters, kayaks, canoes and heavy pedestrian use of piers and lakefront walkways," explains a town staff report.

The pilot program will look at whether evening fishing meets the demand for on-shore angling opportunities without conflict with other harbour users.

"I believe this pilot is a great first step towards supporting both our fishing enthusiasts and the boaters in our community," said Ward 2 councillor Cathy Duddeck, who asked town staff to look for opportunities to increase on-shore fishing. "Both should be permitted to have access to our harbours while maintaining safety regulations."

Town staff will report back on the success of the pilot program early in 2024.