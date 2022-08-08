Extended Heat Warning issued for the next few days in Oakville

× Expand Raphael Biscaldi Weather Alert

Halton's Medical Officer of Health has issued an Extended Heat Warning for today. Temperatures are expected to cross 31 degrees Celcius in the daytime and 20 degrees Celcius overnight; humidex values will cross 40. An Extended Heat Warning is issued when these metrics are expected to last three days or more.

High body temperature can lead to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, swelling of hands, feet and ankles, heat rash and heat cramps. Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination. Pay close attention to how you – and those around you – feel. If you experience symptoms of heat illness, immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids. Water is best. Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 when someone has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating. Cool the person as best you can while waiting for medical attention to arrive.

Air quality deteriorates in extreme humidity, so the Air Quality Health Index could approach the high risk category.

Stay hydrated throughout the day; experts encourage you to drink water even before you feel thirsty. Stay in a cool area, preferably with air conditioning.

Keep an eye on your family, friends, the elderly, neighbours, and pets. Close your curtains and blinds. If you work outdoors, see that you take scheduled breaks often to rest, hydrate, and cool down.

Cooler temperatures will be found along the lake's shoreline.

How to beat the heat

*Please check to see if a place you're interested in visiting is open before leaving*

Oakville has 19 splash pads in parks throughout the town, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During heat events, the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.

Indoor Pools

Community Centres are a great place to cool down. Operating hours for community centres are Monday to Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The town also operates five outdoor pools.

Glen Abbey Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1415 Third Line

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1051 Glenashton Drive

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (indoor pool) - 325 Reynolds Street

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (indoor pool) - 2302 Bridge Road

River Oaks Community Centre - 2400 Sixth Line

Sir John Colborne Seniors' Centre - 1565 Old Lakeshore Road West

Trafalgar Park Community Centre - 133 Rebecca Street

Outdoor Pools

Bronte Pool (2184 Hixon) is located on the south side of Hixon Street between Third Line and Bronte Road.

Brookdale Pool (1215 Bridge) is located on the north side of Bridge Road between Third and Fourth Line.

Falgarwood Pool (1349 Gainsborough) is located on the south side of Gainsborough Drive off Grosvenor Street, south of Upper Middle Road.

Lions Pool (159 Felan) is located on the east side of Felan Avenue off Rebecca Street, next to the Trafalgar Park Community Centre.

Wedgewood Pool (351 Cairncroft) is located off Devon Road in between Cornwall Road and Lakeshore Road East.

Lake Ontario Swimming Areas in Oakville

Oakville also has three public swimming areas on Lake Ontario. Halton Region tests the water quality of the beaches once a week during the summer - click here for the most current results.

Bronte Beach

Coronation Park East

Coronation Park West

South Shell Park

During heat alerts and warm weather, the following is recommended:

Drink lots of water (avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages) Check regularly on children, neighbours, the elderly, and persons with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Stay in an air-conditioned place (if possible) and only go outdoors during the coolest part of the day. Limit outdoor exercise Avoid the sun by wearing loose-fitting clothing, a hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before going outside.

For more information on Heat Warnings and what you can do to protect your health, visit our Heat Warnings webpage at halton.ca