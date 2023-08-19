Oakville man extorted online

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton police (HRPS) has charged a man from Alberta after an online extortion investigation.

Last December, the HRPS was informed of a man who was using “various social media platforms to coerce a victim (an adult male) into sending money.” After obtaining intimate images of the victim, the suspect threatened to distribute the images online if payment was not made.

An eight-month investigation led authorities to the province of Alberta, where the suspect was living.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the HRPS and RCMP (Drumheller detachment) arrested 25-year-old Brandon Bulechowsky. He has been charged with extortion, possession of property obtained by crime, and fail to comply with probation.

He was released on an Undertaking.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims pertaining to Bulechowsky. If you have information or may have been victimized by this suspect, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Bulechowsky used the following social media handles:

Snapchat: Emily_jauntyy07

Instagram: Emily_jauntyy

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The HRPS is also reminding residents that sextortion is a form of blackmail and can happen to anyone. You can report sextortion to the HRPS by calling 905-825-4777.

You can also find additional online safety tips here.