Extreme cold warning for Jan. 28 to 30

× Expand Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

If you thought it was cold before, well, we are about to enter a deep freeze.

Today begins the first time this season that Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for this evening and into Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. It was published just before 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

This weather warning is issued when very cold wind creates wind chills between minus 30 to 35 degrees celsius.

Halton Region also issued a cold weather warning for this evening. It will likely last longer than the extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada.

According to the Weather Network, Friday evening, Jan. 28, temperatures drop from minus 15 around 8 p.m. to minus 17 by midnight, when it will feel like minus 27.

The temperature continues to drop to minus 19, feeling like minus 28 by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Saturday will be sunning, and the day's high is expected to reach minus ten, feeling like minus 14. Over the evening and into Sunday morning, Jan. 30, the temperature again drops to minus 16. The high for Sunday is expected to reach minus five.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. The extreme cold may increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Cold and winter weather safety tips:

Photo by Stanislav Filipov on Unsplash

The Town of Oakville does open up warming centres when the region issues a cold warning.