Extreme cold warning for Jan. 28 to 30

If you thought it was cold before, well, we are about to enter a deep freeze.
Today begins the first time this season that Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for this evening and into Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. It was published just before 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
This weather warning is issued when very cold wind creates wind chills between minus 30 to 35 degrees celsius.
Halton Region also issued a cold weather warning for this evening. It will likely last longer than the extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada.
According to the Weather Network, Friday evening, Jan. 28, temperatures drop from minus 15 around 8 p.m. to minus 17 by midnight, when it will feel like minus 27.
The temperature continues to drop to minus 19, feeling like minus 28 by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Saturday will be sunning, and the day's high is expected to reach minus ten, feeling like minus 14. Over the evening and into Sunday morning, Jan. 30, the temperature again drops to minus 16. The high for Sunday is expected to reach minus five.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.
Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.
Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. The extreme cold may increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.
Cold and winter weather safety tips:
The Town of Oakville does open up warming centres when the region issues a cold warning.
- Cover exposed skin using multiple layers of loose-fitting clothes with a wind-resistant outer layer, a hat, mittens, and a scarf.
- Always be on the lookout for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Check-in regularly, by phone or video, with vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live independently. If phone or video is not possible, remember to practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently when checking in with vulnerable individuals. If physical distancing is challenging, wear a non-medical mask.
- Prepare for winter driving conditions by keeping a Car Survival Kit in your car at all times, and this includes ensuring you are fully charged (EV) or fully fueled. Even for short trips, you should be dressed appropriately (winter coat, boots, scarf, mittens, and hat) along with blankets, a flashlight, food, and water.
- In areas where pipes are close to exterior walls, basements, or crawl spaces, ensure proper air circulation and adequate heat. Also, make sure your household temperature is not set too low when your house is vacant.
- Please when your pet goes outside since they can also be vulnerable to extremely cold temperatures.