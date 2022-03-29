Failed robbery of Oakville pharmacy - police hunt for suspects

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) investigates an attempted pharmacy robbery in the Dorval Crossing West shopping centre in Oakville. The shopping centre is west of Dorval Drive and north of the QEW.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m. three suspects entered the Oakville Town Centre Pharmacy located at 300 North Service Road West and attempted to surround an employee behind the pharmacy counter.

The employee was able to escape and the suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler parked in front of the pharmacy. The suspects did not obtain any items and no weapons were seen or referenced during the robbery. No physical injuries were reported to the police.

All three suspects are described as male youths.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the plaza and witnessed the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

The public can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.