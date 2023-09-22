Local Indian community worries as Indo-Canadian relations worsen

× Expand Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash

With the diplomatic row between Canada and India worsening with developments every day leading up to the suspension of visa services by the Indian government in Canada yesterday, thousands of Indian nationals and people of Indian origin across the country are reeling under apprehension, confusion and frustration.

That includes many revising and cancelling their travel plans, too.

Oakville, which has a significant immigrant population from India, is not immune to these sentiments or actions.

Effective Sept. 21, visa services offered by the Government of India in Canada are suspended until further notice.

In a press conference in India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A Canadian citizen would not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if they are living in another country…The issue is not about travel to India, but the issue is incitement of violence and inaction by the Canadian government. Those who have valid visas and OCI cards can travel freely."

On Sept. 20, 2023, the Government of India's Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for its nationals and students in Canada, asking them to "exercise utmost caution."

It further stated, "Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents."

Unsurprisingly, the notice triggered panic among many residents.

For starters, the tension between the two countries reached new heights earlier this week when both expelled diplomats following allegations of the Indian government's involvement in killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader in Vancouver.

Nijjar, reported as an advocate of creating an independent nation, Khalistan, out of India's Punjab state, was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020. The movement, a security threat to India, continues to gather momentum in several Western countries, including Canada.

Several residents who worried that "future visa applications to India for Canadian citizens of Indian origin might go through more scrutiny and be harder to obtain" were proved right to some extent because, in a recent development, India suspended its visa services with effect from Sept. 21 until further notice.

Sona Dey, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, postponed her international travel plans to India. "I'm exercising caution while outdoors."

Like Dey, another local, Shobha, is reconsidering her travel plans to Ottawa. "It has a few neighbourhoods which might not be safe to visit," she said.

"Some of us are wondering (if) India might not want to give Overseas Citizenship of India status to Canadian citizens in the future, and in that case, we are reconsidering our citizenship applications here because we don't want to lose ties to our home country. Nobody does," a local Indian with permanent residence status pointed out on condition of anonymity.

He also fears backlash if identified as a Hindu, especially considering a video of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organization banned in India, has surfaced with its legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, threatening Hindus of Indian origin to leave Canada.

He added that he now avoids visiting areas where anti-India activities have been reported.

Names of the residents spoken to have been changed to protect their identity for security reasons.