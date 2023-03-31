Federal budget focuses on affordability, dental care and green economy

× Expand Unsplash

The “need to make life more affordable” is among the top issues Oakville MP Anita Anand hears about when residents bend her ear at the hockey arena or the dog park.

She’s hopeful that some of the measures in Wednesday’s federal budget will help address the challenges people are feeling.

A one-time top-up to the GST credit, billed as a “grocery rebate,” is a key measure the federal government is using to offer targeted support to lower-income families, says Anand.

Expected to benefit 11 million Canadians, the rebate will provide an extra $467 payment to a couple with two children. Individuals without children could receive as much as $234.

“We are all feeling the pinch at the grocery store,” says Anand. “This is going to address growing food prices and hopefully make an impact on affordability,” said Anand.

Gary O’Neill, executive director of the Kerr Street Mission, said he is glad to see the rebate.

But he notes that the rebate will only cover a portion of the extra $1,064 that Canada’s Food Price Report predicts Canadian families of four will spend on groceries this year.

“At Kerr Street Mission, we have seen the number of people that depend on our food market double from pre-COVID to now,” he says. “We have not only seen the number of people increase, but we have also seen the depth of need increase – families that only came occasionally now come weekly because they just can’t afford to purchase healthy food items they need.”

Increased demand has strained his agency’s resources, requiring an increase in staffing, warehouse space and food supply.

Other budget measures to address affordability issues include an expansion of dental care benefits to uninsured families with annual incomes under $90,000, increased grants for post-secondary students and the launch of the new tax-free First Home Savings Account on April 1.

The budget also introduces investment tax credits for companies manufacturing or processing clean technologies or extracting, processing or recycling critical minerals.

The aim is to continue to support green manufacturing, encourage job growth in sustainable technologies and develop clean energy, said Anand.

“We are trying to attract investment and good jobs to this country. We need to grow economically in this sector.”

The investment tax credit is applauded by Mayor Rob Burton, who predicts it will be “a game changer that will increase investment and jobs in electric vehicle manufacturing and the EV battery production.”

The budget also proposes to spend $13 billion over the next five years on dental care for uninsured Canadians with annual family incomes of less than $90,000.

“This is absolutely central,” said Anand. “We have to think about dental care as part of health care overall.”

The plan to address dental care needs is welcome, said O’Neill.

“Kerr Street Mission has had to advocate for clients each year because of dental emergencies,” he said. “Clients that are on government assistance do have access to some treatments; however, it is limited.

“For the working poor, they often have no benefits and struggle to cover the cost of shelter, food and clothing, so regular dental care is not an option.”

Full budget details can be found here: https://www.budget.canada.ca/2023/report-rapport/toc-tdm-en.html