Federal government taking steps to curb car theft

Despite some recent arrests, Oakville residents remain very concerned about the still rising crime of car thefts. Now, the federal government has committed to a large investment that hopes to help change that both here and Canada-wide.

There are few in town who don't know someone who's fallen victim to the alarming recent rise in crime, led by auto theft. As local MP Anita Anand points out in a recent bulletin, the increase threatens the safety of our communities.

In late February 2024, the federal government convened a National Summit on Combating Auto Theft, bringing provincial, territorial and municipal governments, law enforcement and industry leaders together to tackle the problem.

During the summit, an investment of $53 million to help Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) conduct more investigations of stolen vehicles was announced. So too was $28 million to enhance the CBSA’s collaboration and information sharing capabilities to identify and arrest those committing the crimes.

"The lucrative nature of auto theft serves as a financial resource for gangs to sustain their criminal activity and influence at risk youth," writes Anand.

"To combat this, our government has provided $250 million to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support gun and gang violence prevention and intervention programs for gang members, children, young adults and youth-at-risk through the Building Safer Communities Fund."

Auto theft has become increasingly profitable (especially in Oakville) as prices for the most sought after vehicles have increased. A new Range Rover SV LWB has more than doubled in price in the past four years, for example, making such thefts financially worthwhile with prices over $200,000 per vehicle.

In response to calls for greater consequences for those caught, the Department of Justice Canada will examine potential amendments to the criminal code that can further strengthen the legal framework related to auto theft.

"Police continue to collaborate across jurisdictions to tackle this challenge, and we are seeing results. For example, the CBSA intercepted over 1,800 stolen vehicles in 2023."

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) also launched a Regional Auto Theft Task Force in 2023, which has recovered almost 400 stolen vehicles, arrested more than 50 individuals, and laid almost 240 related criminal charges in its first four months of operation.

To further support the auto recovery efforts of local law enforcement agencies, the federal government is investing an additional $15 million to support collaboration across jurisdictions, including internationally.

"Going forward," writes Anand, "I will continue to collaborate with Chief Tanner and the HRPS on initiatives to combat auto theft, while continuing to safeguard our Oakville community."

The key deterrents to crime are certainty of apprehension and of punishment. With reports of frequent reoffenders ending up at large and even of crimes committed by those on bail awaiting trial, it is to be hoped these measures will help to bring this problem under control.