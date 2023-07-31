15-year-old girl identified as burglar behind series of nighttime break-ins

× Expand Openstreetmap Eighth Line and Upper Middle Rd

Investigators from Halton police’s (HRPS) 2 District have arrested a 15-year-old girl for a series of nighttime break-and-enters in the Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line area in Oakville.

From Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 11, seven homes were broken into while residents were asleep. According to the HRPS, similar incidents took place in York Region and Peel.

Six vehicles were stolen from these residences, along with cash and valuables.

HRPS launched Project Haze, in partnership with Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police, in an attempt to find the perpetrator(s).

A female youth was eventually identified as a suspect, and on Thursday, July 27, she was found driving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough and arrested.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga.

They were able to seize stolen car keys, garage door openers, jewelry, other stolen property, and even a modified replica firearm. According to HRPS, seven stolen vehicles were recovered during the course of the investigation.

A 15-year-old girl from Mississauga was arrested and charged with:

Break and Enter (7 counts)

Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Disguise with Intent (2 counts)

Use of Credit Card Data

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Fail to Comply with Release Order

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

